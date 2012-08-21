Shrimpers, residents meet in Creole to discuss water control structures

Shrimpers and other concerned citizens turned out Tuesday evening for a meeting in Creole with U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials to discuss water control structures and how they are operated.

Shrimpers have long complained that poor operation of the weirs hurts their livelihood.

There is also an official speaking on behalf of the local drainage board.

Individuals attending are also hearing about the history and management of the Cameron-Creole Watershed and current water control structure management as well as maintenance on the East Cove of Calcasieu Lake.

The Grand Bayou water control structure, known as the boat bay structure, serves as the only public entry way into the Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge East Cove Unit.

During the meeting, the public is also invited to bring to the attention of the Advisory Committee any comments they have on current and past management actions associated with the structures and or management of the area.

The meeting began around 4 p.m.

