Authorities: Longville teen located "safe and sound"

According to Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joe Toler, the 14-year-old Longville girl who had been reported as missing earlier this week has been located and is safe.

Toler said that the girl was found Tuesday morning "safe and sound" in Keller, Texas.

Toler said information received early Tuesday led detectives on an Internet search.

The Fort Polk Emergency Services Department and the Keller Police Department assisted in locating the girl, Toler said.

