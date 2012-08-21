Leesville man accused of stealing elderly man’s credit card, vehicle

A 49-year-old Leesville man has been arrested for stealing an elderly man's identity, credit card and vehicle, according to a news release from the Leesville Police Department.

Authorities say that following an investigation, William C. Klesko was arrested Monday and booked into the city jail on charges of theft of the assets of an aged person, identity theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The charges reportedly stem from a complaint filed with the department by an elderly man who employed Klesko at his home to assist around his home as well as with errands and transportation.

The man told authorities that Klesko made several thousand dollars worth of purchases on his credit card without his permission. The man also claimed that when confronted, Klesko became angry and left in his car without permission.

Klesko's bond was set at $20,000. He remains in the city jail.

