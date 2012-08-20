Officials: Contraband Bayou fish kill due to natural causes

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officials say that the weekend rains are to blame for a substantial fish kill in Contraband Bayou.

Eric Shanks, LDWF biologist manager, said that 10,000 to 20,000 Gulf menhaden died as a result of low oxygen levels in the water.

The dead fish were spotted Monday.

"Natural fish kills like this are common in the hot summer months when dissolved oxygen levels are already low due to high water temperatures. Rainfall washes organic material (leaves, grass, etc.) into the water and as this material decomposes, it removes additional oxygen from the water," Shanks said.

Shanks said that officials have tested the water and normal oxygen levels have returned.

