Lake Charles man suspect in Legion Street homicide

A 47-year-old Lake Charles woman was stabbed early Monday at her home, according to Lake Charles police.

Police say Dorothy Melinda Horsman was pronounced dead later at a Lake Charles hospital.

Her boyfriend, 34-year-old Manzy C. Watson, is in jail, booked for second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Horsman has two sons, one of whom police say was cut. Zechariah Jones, 20, was treated and released from the hospital, police say.

Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon told KPLC that authorities believe this is a case of domestic violence.

"We suspect the victim and the subject knew each other and in fact, had been living together off and on since April of this year. We do believe it's a domestic violence situation. And we believe, we are awaiting the coroner's report, that she possibly was deceased as a result of this stabbing," Dixon said, adding that it was the seventh homicide the city's police force has investigated this year.

Dixon urges women who are in dangerous relationships to take action before it's too late.

"For those victims out there, don't be a victim. Stand up. You've got to stand up. If it's predictable it's preventable. If you see a predicted pattern of behavior by your domestic whoever it is, your other half and it's a continued pattern. Then you need to do something about it, because I predict, if you don't, bad things will happen," said Dixon.

Dixon applauded the district attorney's policy on violent domestic episodes and requiring that prosecution go forward, even against the wishes of the victim.

DA John DeRosier says they hope their efforts will prevent more deaths. "The way we handle domestic violence cases is one way, by making them, instead of rejecting domestic violence cases when the victim files an affidavit of non-prosecution, is making those individuals stay in a pre-trial program of some kind where they get domestic violence counseling for a period of at least six months if not a year," said DeRosier.

But too few details are available to know what if anything might have saved Horsman. Dixon says they believe Watson was arrested for domestic violence in Lafayette some ten years ago but are not aware of any local cases.

Dixon said Watson is being held on $275,000 bond.

