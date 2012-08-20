Leesville men facing multiple drug charges

Two Leesville residents are facing a string of drug charges each following an investigation by the Vernon Narcotics Task Force.

According to a news release from Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, the arrests of 29-year-old Frank Hickman and 30-year-old Sylvester Lucius came after a four-month-long investigation.

Craft said that Task Force agents and officers with the Leesville Police Department jointly executed a search warrant on a home on West Street in Leesville following information received about alleged drug activity at the home.

Craft said Hickman and Lucius were at the home. He said agents found a quantity of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, including drug paraphernalia.

"Agents did seize items at the residence to include one vehicle, one Plasma television set, and in excess of $800 in cash. All of the seized items were attributed to the illegal narcotics activity taking place at the residence," Craft said in the release.

Hickman was arrested and charged with two counts of distribution of schedule II narcotics, one count of possession of schedule II narcotics, one count of criminal conspiracy, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $85,000 and he remains in the Vernon Parish Jail.

Lucius was arrested and charged with two counts of distribution of schedule II narcotics, one count of possession of schedule II narcotics, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of criminal conspiracy. Bond was set at $41,000. Lucius remains in the Vernon Parish Jail.

