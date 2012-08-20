Parts of national refuges to close for feral hog control - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Parts of national refuges to close for feral hog control

Parts of two national refuges in Southwest Louisiana will close next week so professionals can trap and kill feral hogs.

The hogs tear up the marsh, root up muskrat mounds and eat alligator eggs.

The closures will be at the Sabine National Wildlife Refuge and the Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly