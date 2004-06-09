The eleven years I spent at KPLC are the most enjoyable of my broadcast career. I joined the happy throng at Channel 7 in 1982 and took up desk space there until 1993. Notice I don't claim to have worked at KPLC. I was having too much fun to call it work.

During my time in Lake Charles, "Tumey's Travels" took me from Hornbeck to Holly Beach, from the Sabine River to the Atchafalaya Basin, and at every stop I ran into the friendliest people on earth.

Out of the 10,000 happy memories it's really impossible to pull up a favorite - from the fine art and close friendship of Elton and Pat Louviere to the out-and-out foolishness of being a Grand Duke of the 12th Night Revelry at the Civic Center.

In 1993 I took the Travels dog and pony show up the Mississippi to the Ohio River, where I reported on the people and places of southern Indiana and western Kentucky, missing Louisiana every moment I was there. In 2000 I came home to the Bayou State, and I have been doing "Tumey's Travels" at WAFB in Baton Rouge ever since.

I frequently run into old friends from Imperial Calcasieu and maintain close ties with Lake Charles, where my son is a senior at McNeese.

Congratulations, KPLC, on 50 years of broadcast excellence. More important -- congratulations, southwest Louisiana, on having such a fine station keeping you informed and entertained.

Sincerely,

Allen Tumey