Sulphur man accused of stealing elderly woman's debit card

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On July 9, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives received a complaint from Elderly Protective Services regarding an elderly woman reporting her debit card had been used without her permission on numerous occasions.

Further investigation revealed over $900 worth of unauthorized charges had been made at a Sulphur store between January and August.

Detectives were able to access video surveillance footage from the store, which captured Cole B. Wagnon, 19, of Sulphur, using the victim's debit card to make purchases.

When questioned by detectives, Wagnon confirmed he stole the victim's debit card from her purse, and using it to make several purchases at a local store.

On Aug. 16, Wagnon was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with nine counts of exploitation of the infirmed.

Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $18,000.

CPSO Detective Michael Primeaux is the lead investigator on this case. The investigation is continuing with more arrests possible.