Lake Charles man arrested for child pornography

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On August 16, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Vice detectives arrested Steven D. Thornhill, 26, of Lake Charles, after an investigation revealed he was in possession of child pornography.

Thornhill was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with pornography involving juveniles.

Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $100,000.

Vice Sgt. Chris Romero is the lead investigator on this case.