Man arrested second time for failure to register as a sex offender

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Aug. 15, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Compliance and Awareness Program Unit (CAP) arrested convicted sex offender Herschel W. Ellender, 41, of Sulphur, and charged him with failure to register as a sex offender, second offense.

An investigation revealed Ellender failed to provide community notification, which includes sending out cards to neighbors within a certain distance and placing an ad in the newspaper, both listing his name, place of residence and conviction information, as required by state law.

Ellender, who was convicted of attempted aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery in October 1993 and also convicted of indecent behavior with juveniles in January 2005, all in Calcasieu Parish, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He had a 2010 conviction in Vermillion Parish for failure to register as a sex offender.

Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $50,000.

CPSO Detective Scott Miller is the lead investigator on this case.