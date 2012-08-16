CPSO arrests man for stalking

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Aug. 4, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a Lake Charles apartment complex after receiving a report from a woman advising Gerald B. Debarge, 47, of Lake Charles, had made several harassing comments to the victim on numerous occasions since June and began leaving notes on her vehicle.

During further investigation, CPSO detectives discovered Debarge has a lengthy criminal history which includes multiple charges of stalking and violation of restraining orders, and also has a history of violence when coming into contact with law enforcement officers.

On Aug. 14, with a CPSO warrant, the Lake Charles City Police located Debarge at his apartment but he refused to cooperate or exit the apartment. After making numerous requests to exit the apartment, LCPD K-9 and his handler entered the apartment and apprehended DeBarge.

Debarge was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with felony stalking.

Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $100,000.

CPSO Detective Chadwick LeJune is the lead investigator on this case.