Wednesday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom...

Starting today, illegal immigrants who came to the United States as children can apply for the right to stay in the country and get work permits. It's part of a new Obama administration initiative called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Republican lawmakers say the program is an effort by the president to circumvent Congress after it failed to pass a law that would have accomplished the same thing.

Louisiana State Police have arrested the Merryville police chief for allegedly falsifying arrest papers after going to Texas to find drugs on a woman he'd released after a traffic stop.Chief James Fowler was booked Wednesday with malfeasance, abuse of office, and false public records. His bond is $240,000.

Copyright 2012 KPLC All rights reserved.