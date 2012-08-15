Haughton man sentenced for hunting deer illegally in Kisatchie

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office:

United States Attorney Stephanie A. Finley announced Wednesday that Devon Lucas, 20, of Haughton, was sentenced by U. S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby to six months in prison for a series of violations entailing the illegal hunting of deer in the Kisatchie National Forest.

In late 2011, law enforcement officers with the U.S. Forest Service investigated the illegal hunting of deer on the Kistachie National Forest and discovered that on at least four occasions, Devon Lucas was involved in hunting deer out of season and in hunting deer at night by spot lighting.

U.S. Attorney Finley stated, " We have a duty to protect our wildlife. Hunting is a privilege not a right. The prosecution of such flagrant violators not only maintains the integrity of the sport but also preserves the resources of our forests."

This case was investigated by Law Enforcement Officers with the U.S. Forest Service, United States Department of Agriculture. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Cristina Walker.