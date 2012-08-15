Jennings couple jailed on sex-related charges

The Jennings Police Department has arrested a couple in an investigation into sex crimes that authorities say involve young victims.

According to Jennings Deputy Chief Danny Semmes, arrested were 29-year-old Jarred P. Pontiff of Youngsville and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Skrantz, of Jennings.

Semmes said the arrests came late Friday after deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a complaint that Pontiff had molested a child.

Semmes said following an investigation, Pontiff was arrested for simple rape and aggravated rape. Skrantz was charged with accessory after the fact in the case.

Pontiff remains in jail on $500,000 bond. Skrantz was jailed on $10,000 bond and was later released.

Semmes said that Pontiff is a registered sex offender out of Lafayette Parish who was recently released from prison.

