CPSO makes arrest in burglary, purse snatching

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On July 5, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a home on 15th Street in Lake Charles in reference to a burglary.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who advised while she slept, her home was burglarized and several items were stolen from her home including her purse, which contained cash and several credit cards, and over $9,500 worth of electronic items including three laptops, and a digital camera.

Deputies also spoke with witnesses who observed several male suspects enter the victim's home and moments later flee on foot carrying numerous items.

During the investigation, detectives obtained surveillance video from a local store which captured Joseph L. Kirklin, 17, of Lake Charles, and a 16-year-old juvenile, using the stolen credit card to make several purchases.

On Aug. 13, CPSO detectives arrested Kirklin in connection with an unrelated case in which a woman reported a man approached her when she was walking to her car in a local casino parking lot and stole her purse, containing a gold chain, credit cards, and the keys to her car.

When questioned by detectives, Kirklin confirmed he stole the victim's purse in the local casino parking lot. He also confirmed he burglarized the Lake Charles home and used the victim's credit card to make several purchases at a local store.

Kirklin was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary; theft over $1,500; unauthorized use of an access card; and purse snatching.

Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $88,000.

If you have any information on other suspects who burglarized the home on 15th Street on July 5, please contact lead investigator Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Detective Eddie Curol at 491-3725.