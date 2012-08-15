Fenton gets state funds to improve sidewalks

The Village of Fenton is getting more than a million dollars in state funds for sidewalk improvements.

Mayor Eddie Alfred told 7 News that the money will help build new sidewalks and expand existing ones from four to six feet.

The funding is from the State DOTD as part of the Safe Routes to School project.

The mayor says the project will start soon and be completed by the middle of next year.

