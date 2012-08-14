Jennings City Council approves tax millage increase

The Jennings City Council Tuesday night approved a property tax millage increase.

The council approved the increase after a public hearing.

Mayor Terry Duhon told 7 News that the increase will bring in about $55,000 a year, and is necessary to maintain city services during these difficult economic times.

Duhon also says taxpayers will see the increase in their next property tax bill.

