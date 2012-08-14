Tuesday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC Newsroom...

As McNeese welcomes back 9,000 students Wednesday they hope crossing Ryan Street near McDonals will be easier. The Department of Transportation and Development installed a new traffic light and signalized crosswalk in the 1400 block of Ryan Street. According to DOTD the new signal crosswalk is tied into the light system and will be safer for pedestrians and drivers. The new crosswalk replaces the old one which was a series of blinking lights on the roadway that students said was confusing.

Positive Connections is a local program part of the Calcasieu Parish School System that provides one on one instruction to students with a learning disability. The program assists students in grades kindergarten through 12. There is on sight academic instruction for students K through 8. The program is to help address individual needs early on through skill building learning classes.

