Community leaders to be honored as Fort Polk heroes

A number of community leaders will be honored as the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk hosts the "Home of Heroes Day," at 10 a.m. Thursday at Bayou Theater on the installation.

Army officials day the event honors area civilians who have "played a pivotal role in the past and current development of the installation and surrounding communities."

Awardees include Ron Roberts, Mayor of DeRidder; George Swift, president and CEO of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance; Deborah Randolph, president of the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce; Anne Causey, executive director of the Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce; and Jon Grafton, executive director of England Air Park.

Home of Heroes Day also celebrates the 71-year history of Fort Polk, established as Camp Polk in 1941.

Camp Polk was developed because of the Louisiana Maneuvers, large-scale training of U.S. Army soldiers preparing to enter World War II, which took place during the summer of 1941.

Home of Heroes Day saw its beginnings in the first Home of Heroes awards disseminated by then-JRTC and Fort Polk commander, Brig. Gen. James Yarbrough, on Jan. 7, 2011.

The names of Fort Polk heroes, now and in the future, will be displayed at Fort Polk's headquarters, creating a "hall of fame" of people who have made a difference.

