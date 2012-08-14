Elderly woman's check-theft complaint yields fraud arrest

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Aug. 9, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint from the family of an elderly woman regarding several personal checks that had been stolen from the woman.

Once the family members realized the checks had been stolen, they contacted the elderly woman's bank and discovered over $9,500 worth of checks had been written and cashed at several local banks.

During further investigation, detectives discovered Sheryl A. Myers, 51, of Lake Charles, who had been working as a sitter for the elderly woman for the past five months, forged the victim's signature on over 50 checks to cash them at a local bank.

When questioned by detectives, Myers confirmed she forged the signature and cashed the stolen checks. She was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with forgery; and theft of assets of an aged person or disabled person.

Judge Wilford Carter set her bond at $10,000.

CPSO Detective John Melton is the lead investigator in this case.