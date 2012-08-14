Drug dog sniffs out $120K in marijuana during I-10 stop

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Tuesday, August 14, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) Detective Cpl. Kevin Hoover conducted a stop on a car traveling eastbound on I-10 between Vinton and Sulphur for a traffic violation.

When the driver of the car, Percy L. Melton, 40, 2909 Charles Street, Houston, Texas, began to act suspiciously during the traffic stop, Cpl. Hoover asked for permission to search the car and she refused.

After Cpl. Hoover's K-9 "Mako" alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the car, a search was conducted and approximately 53 pounds of marijuana wrapped in cellophane and trash bags, with an estimated street value of over $120,000, was recovered from two duffel bags in the trunk of the car.

Melton was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Her bond is still pending.