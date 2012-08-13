Monday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from KPLC 7 News..

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office authorities are investigating a death as "suspicious," according to Chief Deputy Joe Toler. Toler tells KPLC-TV that around 9:45 a.m. Monday morning, paramedics responded to a natural death call at a home at 1129 La. 1147 near the Kipling Korner convenience store in the Bundick Lake community of Beauregard Parish. Paramedics found a 70-year-old woman dead in the home. Deputies were also called to the scene.

The sister of a gunman who was among three people killed in a shootout at a home near Texas A&M says her family is "just distraught by the havoc he has caused." Police say Thomas Caffall opened fire from inside his home in College Station today as he was being served an eviction notice. Killed in the shooting were a county constable, a bystander and Caffall.

