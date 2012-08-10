DeRidder man facing additional sex-related charges

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Aug. 9, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office re-arrested Darren J. Racca, 42, of DeRidder, after an investigation revealed he had inappropriate sexual contact with an 8-year-old male.

The victim stated he was made to perform sexual acts on Racca on numerous occasions between 2004 and 2005.

The victim further stated Racca forced him to watch pornographic videos with him and threatened bodily harm if he refused.

Racca was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional and charged with seven counts of sexual battery; one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile; and one count of cruelty to a juvenile.

Judge Wilford Carter set his bond at $80,000.

Racca was previously arrested on June 19 after an investigation revealed he sexually abuse a female on several occasions between 2004 and 2005, when the girl was 7 years old.

Racca was booked into CCC and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of cruelty to a juvenile.

Judge Carter set his bond at $25,000.

CPSO Detective Trey Thomas is the lead investigator on both cases.