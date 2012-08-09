Police: Young children found inside meth house - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police: Young children found inside meth house

By David Bray, Producer
The DeQuincy Police Department says officers discovered its sixth meth lab in the last 60 days.

Investigators say the latest discovery was made Thursday in a home at 319 Smith Street, and this time, small children were found living at the home.

The four children are ages 3,4,5 and 6 years old.

Investigators say the children found two hypodermic needles and Valium on a floor while they were playing.

DeQuincy Police arrested 46-year-old Debra McIntier Burchett, 40-year-old Freecia May Hunt and 26-year-old James Devin Burchett, all from DeQuincy.

All three suspects were charged with creation and operation of a clandestine laboratory, possession of CDS II, child endangerment and possession of dug paraphernalia. They were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Judge Wilford Carter set the following bonds: Freecia Hunt, $10,000; Debra Burchett, $25,000; and James Burchett, $25,000.

The DeQuincy Police Department received assistance from State Police Narcotics, Sulphur Police Department Narcotics, Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs' Department and Beauregard Parish Narcotics.

