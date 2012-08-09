Lake Charles man arrested for counterfeit money

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Aug. 4, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a Lake Charles bingo hall in reference to a report of a man attempting to use counterfeit money.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered Donald D. Lebine, 52, of Lake Charles, attempted to use a $20 counterfeit bill which was detected by an employee at the bingo hall. During further investigation, deputies recovered $400 worth of $20 counterfeit bills from Lebine's pants pocket.

Lebine was arrested and booked in the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with two counts of monetary instrument abuse.

Judge Kent Savoie set his bond at $1,500.

Lebine is currently on probation until 2018 for a previous armed robbery conviction.

CPSO Detective John Casarez is the lead investigator on this case.

