Do you know the fundamentals of handwriting?

Two dozen Lake Charles-area educators came together Thursday to learn an interactive and fun workshop, entitled "Handwriting Without Tears," to help teach students the mechanics of how to build a word before they pick up a pen and pencil.

The event is taking place at Our Lady Queen of Heaven School and wraps up this afternoon.

Even in the digital age, handwriting is still important. Organizers say that's why this workshop offers something for every student, from Pre-K through the eighth grade.

Dr. Peter Giroux, professor at the University of Mississippi, discussed the program's components, which involves singing, dancing and waving wooden sticks around the room, he said.

"The unique part about our program is that we use multi-sensory. We use wood pieces to actually form the capital letters. This helps them form the letters correctly and their model looks like the teachers'," he said.

