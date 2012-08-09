CPSO arrests man on four counts of aggravated sexual battery

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On July 16, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint regarding Ray C. Skinner, 56, of Sulphur, about having inappropriate sexual contact with a 6-year-old female on numerous occasions between July 2-9.

After further investigation, Skinner was arrested on Aug. 2 and booked in the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Judge Kent Savoie set his bond at $300,000.

This investigation continues and more arrests are possible.