Authorities identify man found dead in Lake Charles parking lot

Lake Charles authorities have released the name of the man found dead in a Broad Street parking lot on Tuesday.

According to a Thursday news release from the Lake Charles Police Department, authorities were able to identify the man as David Simmon of Shreveport.

Earlier this week, authorities said they believe he died of natural causes.

Detective Colby Thompson worked in conjunction with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office on the identification. Authorities were able to obtain fingerprints which were submitted to the Louisiana State Police as part of the identification process.

Authorities say that Simmon's family in Texas was notified of his death.

