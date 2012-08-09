Lake Charles man suspected of stealing from vehicles

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Aug. 3, detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Vehicle Crimes Unit responded to an apartment complex on S. Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, regarding two vehicle burglaries where the victims reported several pieces of stereo equipment, worth over $3,000, had been stolen out of their unlocked vehicles.

During further investigation, detectives were contacted by one of the victims who had discovered stereo equipment stolen from both vehicles had been placed for sale on an online sale site.

After contacting the person selling the stolen items, later identified as Monaishea T. Minix, 21, of Lake Charles, detectives arranged a meeting to view the items at a local business. When detectives arrived and confirmed the items were those reported stolen, they advised Minix he was under arrest. When detectives attempted to arrest Minix, he resisted and fled on foot. Following a brief foot pursuit, Minix was apprehended by detectives without incident.

Minix was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession of stolen property over $500; and flight from an officer.

Some of the stolen items were recovered and returned to the owners.

Judge Kent Savoie set his bond at $3,500.

CPSO Detective David Doucett is the lead investigator on this case.