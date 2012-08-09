Man sought in Fall Street murder case arrested in Houston - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man sought in Fall Street murder case arrested in Houston

Douglas Lawrence Clifton (Source: LCPD) Douglas Lawrence Clifton (Source: LCPD)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A man who had been sought in connection to the June 25 murder of 31-year-old Domingo Elizalde MiJangos at a home on Fall Street in Lake Charles has been arrested in Houston, according to Lake Charles authorities.

Douglas Lawrence Clifton, 27, was arrested Wednesday in Houston, according to a Thursday news release from the Lake Charles Police Department.

Clifton has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Five others have been arrested in connection to the case.

