Man sought in Fall Street murder case arrested in Houston

A man who had been sought in connection to the June 25 murder of 31-year-old Domingo Elizalde MiJangos at a home on Fall Street in Lake Charles has been arrested in Houston, according to Lake Charles authorities.

Douglas Lawrence Clifton, 27, was arrested Wednesday in Houston, according to a Thursday news release from the Lake Charles Police Department.

Clifton has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Five others have been arrested in connection to the case.

