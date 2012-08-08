Assistance sought in identifying suspects in store thefts

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating two thefts from area Walgreens stores and are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in the cases.

According to departmental news releases, police are currently investigating a theft of merchandise from the Walgreens at 2755 Country Club Road in Lake Charles. The theft reportedly happened on July 25.

Authorities have provided an image from surveillance video of the suspect. To date, authorities have not been able to identify the suspect and are requesting assistance from the public.

Lake Charles police are also investigating a theft of merchandise from the Walgreens store at 4097 Ryan Street in Lake Charles that reportedly occurred on July 11. Authorities also have a photo of the suspect from surveillance video.

Those with information on either case are asked to call Detective Larry Newingham at 337- 491-1456, ext. 1218, or the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311.

