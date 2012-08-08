DOTD gives update on Beauregard highway work

Work is complete at the intersection of La. 112 and U.S. 171 near DeRidder in Beauregard Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Dustin Annison, DOTD public information officer, said that striping work was completed Wednesday morning and that traffic will no longer be affected.

Also, Annison said that U.S. 190 in Beauregard Parish is closed approximately 1.4 miles west of DeRidder to allow crews to repair a drainage pipe beneath the roadway.

Annison said the work is scheduled to be completed by 7 p.m. Thursday.

