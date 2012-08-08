Grand Lake Bridge reopens following repairs

Repairs to the Grand Lake Bridge have been completed and the bridge has reopened, according to Dustin Annison, public information officer for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Annison said the Cameron Parish bridge reopened to traffic at approximately 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Annison said that officials had to close the bridge on Friday, Aug. 3 due to a mechanical failure. He said the motor and gear box used to open the bridge for marine traffic were not working.

