Lake Charles man charged with aggravated rape

A Lake Charles man has been arrested for aggravated rape, according to Louisiana State Police.

A Tuesday news release from troopers says that on Tuesday, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police's Bureau of Investigations charged 35-year-old David Thomas Shelton of Lake Charles with aggravated rape.

Shelton is accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with a juvenile female.

Troopers say Shelton is already incarcerated at the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center after his arrest by State Police investigators on July 12 for distribution of child pornography.

Bond for this latest charge was set at $300,000, according to troopers.

