Woman jailed over text messages

A Lake Arthur woman was jailed after investigators say she sent improper texts messages to a minor.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office say 21-year-old Kristina Richard sent a series of texts to the minor. Investigators say they were notified by the minor's mother.

Richard was charged with computer aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

She currently remains jailed without bond.

