Missing Jennings woman found safe

The Jennings Police Department says the missing woman has been found safe.

Police requested the public's help Tuesday night after Darla Alexander Deshotel had been missing for more than 36 hours.

Shortly after they asked for the public's help police say she was located.

The Jennings Police Department would like to thank everyone's cooperation assisting the Jennings Police Department.

