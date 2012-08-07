Husband, wife accused of molestation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A husband and wife accused of molestation have pleaded not guilty to additional charges that they sexually abused children.

The American Press reports (http://bit.ly/cseYHv ) 43-year-old John J. Baccigalopi Jr. and 31-year-old Jennifer Baccigalopi were arraigned Monday on 10 counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and two counts of obscenity. In addition, Jennifer Baccigalopi was charged with three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The two remain in the Calcasieu Correctional Center - John Baccigalopi on $1.6 million bond and Jennifer Baccigalopi on $1.55 million bond.

Information from: American Press, http://www.americanpress.com

