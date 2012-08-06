Monday Nightcast Headlines

Good Evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom..

Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards turns 85 Tuesday and he and 32-year-old wife are talking about having children.Edwards says he realizes it may be hard for some people to digest, but he would like the public to accept the decision they have made. On her Facebook page, Trina Scott Edwards posts that no matter the baby's gender, its initials will be EWE.Edwards would have to live to be more than 100 years old to see this hypothetical child graduate from high school.

A Maryland-based private intelligence firm that searches the Internet for terrorist and other extremist activity says the Wisconsin man who killed six people at a Sikh temple on Sunday regularly posted on white supremacist online forums. SITE Monitoring Service says Wade Michael Page promoted the music of his supremacist band and attempted to recruit others. The 40-year-old Army veteran was shot dead by police outside the temple.

