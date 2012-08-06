Fort Polk training exercise to involve three states

A military training exercise is underway and involves training in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.

According to a news release from Fort Polk officials, the exercise will be through Aug. 31 and will involve North Fort Polk, Lake Charles, Houma, New Iberia and Belle Chasse.

Exercises will also include training in Houston; Orange, Texas; Hattiesburg, Miss.; and Pascagoula, Miss.

Officials say that soldiers from 1st Special Forces Group, based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., are conducting the exercise with assistance from units based out of Fort Polk.

Officials say that this is a routine exercise, conducted to maintain a high level of readiness for the military personnel involved.

All movements and events have been coordinated with public safety officials throughout and within the towns where training will occur. Safety surveys and risk assessments were conducted to ensure the safety of the citizens of the local communities and the soldiers involved in the exercises, according to officials.

"Every measure has been taken to reduce the amount of noise and inconveniences associated with the exercise. Fort Polk officials appreciate the support of the citizens and public safety officials of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi," the release states.

"Soldiers assigned to U.S. Special Forces conduct the most complex missions in varied terrains across the world. Tough, realistic and relevant military exercises are essential to their training. Exercises such as this are the best method to maintain their readiness capabilities," the release continues.

Questions concerning the exercise should be referred to the Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group Public Affairs Office at (337) 531-5352 or the United States Army Special Forces Command Public Affairs Office at (910) 689-6187.

