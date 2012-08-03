Friday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from KPLC 7 News..

The pilot of a small plane survived a crash in Vernon Parish on Friday afternoon.The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office says it got the call about a crash at the Leesville Airport just after 5 p.m. When emergency personnel arrived, they found a single engine Cessna aircraft lying on its roof in a grassy area north of the end of the runway. Just the pilot was on board, and he was not injured in the crash.

Three months shy of Election Day, the latest numbers showed monthly job creation was higher than expected but unemployment rose, too. President Barack Obama and rival Mitt Romney are using the jobless numbers to advance their agendas. Obama says the increased hiring in July shows things are trending in the right direction. Romney calls the jobless rate a "hammer blow" to the middle class.

