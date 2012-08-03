Pilot walks away from Vernon Parish plane crash

The pilot of a small plane survived a crash in Vernon Parish on Friday afternoon.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office says it got the call about a crash at the Leesville Airport just after 5 p.m.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found a single engine Cessna aircraft lying on its roof in a grassy area north of the end of the runway.

Just the pilot was on board, and he was not injured in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted and agents will be conducting an investigation into the incident.

(Photos from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

