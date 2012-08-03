Six arrests made in Vernon meth investigation

Vernon Parish authorities are reporting multiple arrests in connection to an investigation into the transport of large quantities of methamphetamine into the parish from out-of-state locations.

According to a news release from Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, a year-long investigation was conducted by the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force in conjunction with Louisiana State Police and the Beauregard Narcotics Task Force.

Craft said those arrested are believed to be responsible for exchanging very large amounts of cash for methamphetamine and transporting the illegal narcotic back into Vernon Parish.

Craft said arrested were:

-- Kristine Deason, 31, of Pitkin, was arrested for one count of criminal conspiracy on July 13. She posted a $25,000 bond and was released.

-- Bradley Deason, 32, of Pitkin, was arrested on two counts of distribution of schedule II narcotics and one count of criminal conspiracy on July 14. He posted a $65,000 bond and was released.

-- Kirk Deason, 39, of Pitkin, was arrested on one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of resisting an officer on July 25. Bond was set at $25,550. Kirk Deason remains in the parish jail.

-- Alton Shane Brown, 34, of DeRidder, was arrested on one count of criminal conspiracy on July 31. Bond was set at $25,000. Brown posted bond and was released.

-- Brandon Keith Chisholm. 30, of DeRidder, was arrested and charged with one count of criminal conspiracy on July 31. Bond was set at $25,000. Chisholm posted bond and was released.

-- Kenneth Bernice Maricle, 40, of Pitkin, was arrested and charged with one count of criminal conspiracy on July 31. Bond was set at $25,000. Maricle posted bond and was released.

Craft said additional arrests are expected in the investigation.

