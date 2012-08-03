Inaccessible Cameron bridges cause afternoon delays

Two Cameron Parish bridges, the Grand Lake Bayou pontoon bridge at the Intracoastal Canal on La. 384 and the Black Bayou pontoon bridge, also on La. 384, were both inaccessible Friday afternoon due to mechanical problems on both structures, according to officials.

Early Friday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development had reported that the Grand Lake Bayou bridge would be out of service for repairs to its motor and gear box until further notice. The Black Bayou bridge is a detour route.

The Cameron Office of Emergency Preparedness told KPLC7News that the Black Bayou bridge was closed Friday afternoon due to a broken cable. The bridge, however, has reopened.

Officials have not said when the Grand Lake bridge will reopen.

