Former Westlake man sentenced in fraud case

A former Westlake man has been sentenced to 20 years in 14th Judicial District Court for defrauding victims into paying him for mobile home trailers he did not own, according to a news release from court officials.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 10, 2011, detectives received a complaint regarding the fraudulent sale of a mobile home.

The victim reportedly told authorities that Donald McDaniel received a check in the amount of $16,630 for the purchase of the mobile home. When McDaniel did not deliver the home the victim purchased, she filed a complaint with authorities.

McDaniel was arrested on Feb. 2, 2011 on an active warrant regarding the four counts of fraudulent sales.

On May 21, McDaniel entered a guilty plea to six counts of theft over $1,500. He was sentenced on July 27 to 10 years on each of the four counts to run concurrently and 10 years on the last two counts to run consecutively for a total of 20 years.

