Thursday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom..

The La. Department of Transportation gave approval to the City of Lake Charles to install lights on the I-10 bridge for a pilot program.

The pilot program would last three months to see how well the lights do on the bridge.

The current lights, which aren't used, had issues with the vibrations from the bridge. The new lights would be LED lighting which should uphold the vibrations, according to Calcasieu Parish Engineer Tim Conners said.

It was a scandal like no other and the case of Dr. Peter LaFuria has yet to come to an end.

He was the ob-gyn doctor arrested for allegedly taking pictures of his patients private parts in the exam room without their okay. A preliminary settlement has been approved that may finally resolve a class action suit stemming from the case

