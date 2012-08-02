DeRidder man accused of exposing himself in Wal-Mart parking lot

A DeRidder man is facing charges of obscenity and indecent behavior with juveniles after authorities say he exposed himself in the parking lot at the Leesville Wal-Mart.

Samuel Blackmon, 42, is in the Leesville City Jail on $30,000 bond.

According to a news release from the Leesville Police Department, on Tuesday, officers received a complaint from a woman regarding a white male exposing himself in the parking lot.

The woman reported that she was in her vehicle, with her children, when a white male pulled up next to her in the parking lot.

The woman said the man then exposed himself.

Blackmon was not on the premises when officers arrived, the release states.

The woman was able to provide a description to authorities, including vehicle information.

On Thursday, Blackmon was located and arrested on Fort Polk.

Fort Polk authorities assisted the Leesville Police Department with the arrest.

