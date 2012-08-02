Fort Polk's 209th to return from combat overseas

Fort Polk soldiers are welcomed home in October 2011 by Combat Veterans Association motorcyclists who assembled at the Alexandria Airport to greet them.

Fort Polk's 209th Military Police Company is returning home after a year-long deployment to Afghanistan.

Army officials say that the company is expected to arrive this weekend at the Alexandria International Airport.

The soldiers' arrival marks the first time that all Fort Polk units will be home at the same time since the beginning of the Global War on Terror in 2001.

The 209th is the last unit to arrive home. They were also the first unit to deploy from Fort Polk into Afghanistan in 2001.

During this current deployment, the 209th MPs served as police mentor/trainers assisting the Afghanistan National Police with training their personnel into a professional and proficient law enforcement force.

Partnered with Afghan authorities, the 209th participated in a number of cordon and search operations, site exploitation operations and detainee operations.

