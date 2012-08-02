Lake Charles man arrested for indecent behavior

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

LAKE CHARLES – On July 24, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint regarding Kelly A. Francois, 39, 932 Tallow Road, Lot # 10, Lake Charles, having inappropriate sexual contact with a female family acquaintance, beginning in 2010 when the girl was 14 years old.

During further investigation, detectives recovered several letters that Francois had written to the victim over the past several months. The letters were sexual in nature and described inappropriate behavior that Francois was involved in with the victim.

On July 31, Francois was arrested and transferred to the CPSO for further questioning. When questioned by detectives, Francois confirmed the allegations involving the letters. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Judge Kent Savoie set his bond at $50,000.

CPSO Detective Trey Thomas is the lead investigator on this case. The investigation is continuing with more charges possible.