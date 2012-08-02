Sulphur woman arrested in juvenile cruelty investigation

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On August 1, Roxanne Thompson, 51, Sulphur, turned herself into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office on an active warrant stemming from her involvement in an investigation regarding cruelty to a juvenile.

On June 15, CPSO detectives were dispatched to the home of Joseph A. Thompson, 53, and Roxanne Thompson, Sulphur, in reference to a complaint regarding the living conditions of the house.

Upon arrival, detectives discovered an 8 year old boy living in the house under extremely foul living conditions. The boy appeared to be dirty, as if he had not been bathed in several days and was wearing clothing that did not fit.

During further investigation, detectives discovered a sparse amount of food, a strong odor of stagnant food, and also trash and animal feces spread throughout the home. Detectives also observed 15 animals living in the home, including a kitten that had a litter of kittens in the kitchen cabinet.

Joseph Thompson was arrested on July 24 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to a juvenile. He has been released on a $27,000 bond set by Judge Ron Ware.

The child was removed from the home and placed with family members.

When questioned by detectives, Roxanne Thompson confirmed the allegations and also advised detectives that she has been stealing cable services from a neighbor by running a line from the neighbor's home to her home. She was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to a juvenile; and theft of utilities. Judge David Ritchie set her bond at $25,000.

CPSO Detective Trey Thomas is the lead investigator on this case.